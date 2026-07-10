The Extreme Heat and Breeze Continues Friday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 85° Winds: SW 5-15

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 110° Winds: SE 5-15



Thursday’s Haiku

Clear and warm tonight

Around one ten tomorrow

Breezy southwest winds

Harry Reid Airport reached 111° making today the hottest day so far this year. Clear skies with lows in the mid eighties tonight. The extreme heat continues Friday with highs around 110°and breezy as high pressure remains overhead. Triple digits this weekend and more humid as monsoon moisture moves into Southern Nevada. The humidity sticks around next week and we have a chance of showers and storms each day. Highs in the triple digits and lows in the upper 80s. Stay safe and cool.