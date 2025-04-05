Sunny and Milder Weekend

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. High pressure builds in this weekend giving us sunny and milder weather. Windy day on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph out of the NE and less wind on Sunday. Highs in the low to upper 70s. High pressure will remain over the region. We'll see temps in the 80s starting on Monday. The 80s will continue through mid week and low 90s by Thursday.