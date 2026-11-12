Sunny and Mild on Thursday, Chance of Rain This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 54° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 74° Winds: NE 5-10

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G 30



Wednesday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Sunny and mild tomorrow

Seventies again

Clear skies with overnight temps in the 50s. Quiet weather continues on Thursday as high pressure remains over the region. Windy with more clouds on Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region giving us a chance of showers late Friday into early Saturday. Gusts up to 30 mph Friday and Saturday. Dry day on Sunday. Rain chances again next week as another system moves in. We’ll keep you posted.

