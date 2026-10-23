Scattered Storms This Evening, Dry and Cool on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 55 ° Winds: SW 5-15

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 70° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 73° Winds: N 5-15 G 25



Thursday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Low seventies tomorrow

Plenty of sunshine

Scattered showers and storms around the region through this evening as area of low pressure remains over the region. Gusts around 25 mph. Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny and cool on Friday with highs in the low 70s. Breezy on Saturday with gusts around 25 mph. The low 70s will continue this weekend. Dry weather next week with highs in the mid 70s.