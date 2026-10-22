Scattered Showers and Storms Continue on Thursday

TONIGHT: Chance of showers & storms Low: 65 ° Winds: SE 5-15

THURSDAY: Chance of showers & storms High: 73° Winds: SW 5-15 G25

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 73° Winds: S 5-10

Wednesday’s Haiku

Mid sixties tonight

Chance of t-storms tomorrow

Highs below normal

Chance of showers and storms tonight and tomorrow as an area of low pressure continues to move in. Gusts around 25 mph. Cool and sunny on Friday and the pleasantly cool weather will continue through the weekend. We’ll stay dry next week with highs in the mid 70s.