Record-Tying Heat Possible on Friday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 75° Winds: W 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 97° Winds: S 5-10 G 20

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High: 89° Winds: S 10-20 G



Thursday’s Haiku

Clear and mild tonight

Hot and sunny on Friday

Record tying heat

Harry Reid hit 98° today, tying the daily record high. Clear tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Sunny and hot weather on Friday as high pressure remains over the region. Highs will climb into upper 90s and possibly tying the record high. Big changes this weekend. Expect cooler, windier conditions with gusts around 35-40 mph as an area of low pressure and moisture from Tropical Storm Rachel moves into the region potentially giving us widespread rain on Sunday. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

