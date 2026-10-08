Record-Tying Heat on Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 75° Winds: Light & Variable

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 98° Winds: Light & Variable

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 97° Winds: SW 5-15 G 20



Wednesday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny and hot tomorrow

Record tying heat

Clear skies with lows in the 70s tonight. Sunny and hot weather continues this week as high pressure remains over the region. Highs will climb into upper 90s and possibly tying the record highs. Relief from the intense heat arrives this weekend as an area of low pressure moves in. Expect cooler, windier conditions with gusts around 35-40 mph and a chance of rain. We’ll keep you posted.

