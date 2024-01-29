Record high expected today

LAS VEGAS — Mild temperatures are the name of the game the first half of the week in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas highs reach 71° today and tomorrow, both 11° above average. Monday's forecast would tie the record for the date last set in 2018. Partly cloudy conditions today with light northeast breezes at 5 mph. We'll dip to the upper 40s tonight, and sunshine across Tuesday delivers a very mild second-to-last day of January. Wednesday turns mostly cloudy but we'll still see upper 60s with light breezes at 5-10 mph from the southeast. Big changes Thursday as rain looks likely, with 0.10" during the day, 0.35" at night, and about 0.10" more rain on Friday. Breezes of 10-20 mph those days will accentuate the cooler temperatures as highs dip to 61° and 55°, respectively. The weekend looks chilly, in the mid 50s in the afternoon with upper 30s in many neighborhoods at night. Saturday should be dry, and the rain chance Sunday sits at 20%.