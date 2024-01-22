Rain Monday lingers Tuesday

LAS VEGAS — Widespread light rain returned to Las Vegas Monday morning, and will continue at times this afternoon and this evening. Slippery streets may contribute to an uptick in crashes on the roads, so be careful while driving. Temperatures hover in the low-and-mid 50s alongside the cloudy, wet weather. We'll drop to the upper 40s late tonight as occasional light showers continue into Tuesday morning. A few isolated additional showers are possible until Tuesday evening, but with more breaks in the rain, highs tomorrow should reach the upper 50s. No big wind is expected with this system. Up to 8" of new snow will fall in Mt. Charleston, and up to 10" in Lee Canyon, as a Winter Storm Warning continues above 7,000 feet until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Dry weather is in the forecast in Las Vegas Wednesday through next weekend, although a spotty light shower may clip Southern Nevada Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a weak system slides into the Central Rockies. The more likely impact from that small disturbance will be north breezes at 10-20 mph on Friday and Saturday. Plan on highs near 60° Wednesday through Saturday, with low 60s Sunday and mid 60s early-to-middle parts of next week. Lows at night will be in the low 40s the rest of the week and this upcoming weekend.