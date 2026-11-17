TONIGHT: Showers likely. Chance of storms Low: 54° Winds: S 5-15 G 25

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 64° Winds: SW 15-25 G 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 63° Winds: SE 5-15



Monday’s Haiku

Rain moves in tonight

Chilly and sunny Tuesday

Gusty southwest winds

An area of low pressure will move through tonight bringing showers and chance of storms. Slight chance of showers on Tuesday, but many areas will be dry. Windy with gusts around 35 mph throughout the day on Tuesday and highs in the mid 60s. Lighter winds on Wednesday with highs only in the low 60s. Another system moves in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing colder air to the region. Dry and chilly on Friday and through the weekend.