Quiet Weather on Wednesday, Chance of Rain on the Way

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 58 ° Winds: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 78° Winds: SE 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 76° Winds: E 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Mild temps overnight

Mostly sunny skies Wednesday

Seasonably warm

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Pleasant day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. More clouds move in on Thursday. Slight chance of showers starting on Friday and as a area of low pressure moves through, but there will be dry periods. The rain chances increase late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another system approaches. We still have a few days to fine tune this forecast. Cooler temperatures next week with highs in the upper 60s.

