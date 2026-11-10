Quiet Fall Weather in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 54° Winds: Light & Variable

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 76° Winds: NE 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 74° Winds: NE 5-15



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and mild on Wednesday

Highs above normal

Clear and cool tonight with overnight temps in the 50s. Quiet weather on Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s as high pressure remains over the region. The quiet weather will continue on Thursday.More clouds on Friday as a system moves through to the south giving us a slight chance of showers. Breezy with a chance of showers next week as an area of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest moves in. We’ll keep you posted.

