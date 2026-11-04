Pleasant Fall Weather in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 50° Winds: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 70° Winds: NE 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 69° Winds: NE 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and chilly night

Sunny and cool tomorrow

Highs below normal

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny and cool on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. We’ll stay a few degrees below average through the work week. Winds pick up on Friday as an area of low pressure passes to the north bringing gusts up to 25 mph. Quiet weather this weekend with highs in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

