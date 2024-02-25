Nice Sunday ahead with some breezy conditions

Mild weather on deck for Sunday with some breezy conditions in Southwest Nevada.

Periods of variable, stronger winds will pick up in the afternoon but generally, the breeze will be on the calmer side tomorrow. In Las Vegas, those southwest winds will sit around 5mph, but up towards Red Rock and Mt. Charleston we'll see winds around 15-20mph.

Even stronger winds are anticipated for Monday as low pressure spins into the region. We're looking at winds up to 20mph and gusts up to 30mph. High temperatures briefly drop Tuesday and Wednesday into the 60s with this system.