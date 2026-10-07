Near Record Heat on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 75° Winds: Light & Variable

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 98° Winds: NE 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 98° Winds: Light & Variable



Tuesday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny and hot tomorrow

Highs near one hundred

Clear skies with lows in the 70s tonight. Sunny and hot weather continues this week as high pressure remains over the region. Highs will climb into upper 90s and possibly tying the record highs. Relief from the heat arrives this weekend as an area of low pressure moves in. Expect cooler, windier conditions with gusts around 35-40 mph and a chance of showers. We’ll keep you posted.