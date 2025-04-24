Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny, warm and breezy on Thursday with gusts up to 25 out of the southwest. Windier on Friday as a strong area of low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest. It'll remain windy on Saturday with as the system stays overhead. Less wind on Sunday. Much cooler this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Milder temperatures early next week.