Mostly Sunny Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect sunshine and wake-up temperatures in the 40s this morning. It will be breezy across the northern half of the Las Vegas valley early. Mostly sunny weather accompanies lighter winds and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

A weather system brings a 50% chance of measurable rain Wednesday and Thursday; a 20% chance of measurable rain lingers Friday morning. Rain totals around 0.20" are expected in Las Vegas.

In between those showers, it will be mostly cloudy those days. Highs reach 67° Wednesday with 25 mph southwest gusts, 59° Thursday with 30 mph southwest gusts, and 59° Friday with 25 mph northwest gusts.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Spring Mountains Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning; snowfall of 12" to 18" is expected above 8,000 feet, which includes Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. Gusts to 45 mph will cause blowing snow and difficult travel conditions. Snow amounts of 5" to 10" are possible down to 5,000 feet with this system.

Saturday sees sunshine, highs in the mid 60s, and north winds at 10-20 mph.

Sunday delivers lighter winds at 5-15 mph and a mostly sunny sky; highs will return to the upper 60s.

Another round of showers and 25 mph gusts returns early next week on Monday, keeping highs in the mid 60s.

The UV index is "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are high to medium-high the next four days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow, due to particle pollution.