Mostly Sunny and Mild on Friday

Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s tonight. High pressure will keep our weather quiet through the weekend and Monday. Chilly mornings and mild afternoons expected. High temps will be above average with forecast highs in the mid to upper 60s. The average high temp is 56 degrees. Breezy with a slight chance of showers on Christmas Eve. Christmas looks dry and pleasant with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny.