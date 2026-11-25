TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low: 46° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy High: 63° Winds: Light & Variable

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 67° Winds: Light & Variable



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clouds move in tonight

Cool and cloudy on Wednesday

Seasonable temps

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 40s as a low pressure system moves across the region. More clouds on Wednesday with seasonable temps. Winds will remain light in Las Vegas, but stronger north winds are expected in the Colorado River Valley Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts up to 35–40 mph. Sunshine and milder temperatures return on Thanksgiving Day as high pressure builds back in. Highs will climb into the upper 60s. The mild temperatures continue through the holiday weekend.