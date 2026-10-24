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Mild and Breezy on Saturday

Posted

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 58 ° Winds: NW 5-15
SATURDAY: Sunny High: 75° Winds: N 15-20 G 30
SUNDAY: Sunny High: 75° Winds: Light & Variable

Friday’s Haiku

Fifties late tonight

Sunny and mild tomorrow

Strong northerly winds

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Breezy on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the region bringing gusts around 30 mph. Light winds on Sunday as the system exits the region. Highs in the mid 70s this weekend. Quiet weather stays with us all next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

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