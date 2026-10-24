Mild and Breezy on Saturday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 58 ° Winds: NW 5-15
SATURDAY: Sunny High: 75° Winds: N 15-20 G 30
SUNDAY: Sunny High: 75° Winds: Light & Variable
Friday’s Haiku
Fifties late tonight
Sunny and mild tomorrow
Strong northerly winds
Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Breezy on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the region bringing gusts around 30 mph. Light winds on Sunday as the system exits the region. Highs in the mid 70s this weekend. Quiet weather stays with us all next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.