Justin's Forecast: Windy Today, Calm Weekend, Rain Next Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Grab a jacket - even though readings are in the 60s in Las Vegas, northeast winds at 15-25 mph make it feel chilly. A Wind Advisory runs through 11 a.m. for areas south and west of Las Vegas.

AFTERNOON: Expect northeast breezes at 20-30 mph, sunshine, and highs in the low 80s.

EVENING: Readings drop from the 70s into the 60s after 10 p.m. as breezes diminish to 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 60s late with clear and calm conditions.

The weekend ahead looks superb: light winds with daytime highs in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase as a system swirls in our direction from the south. A few light showers in Arizona are possible Saturday evening and night, but nothing is expected in Southern Nevada.

Rain chances pick up next Tuesday afternoon and evening (30%) with better coverage Wednesday (50% chance) as a system comes in from the northwest with 0.10" to 0.25" of rain. Highs drop from the mid 70s Tuesday to 70° Wednesday to the upper 60s Thursday.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today due to the potential for blowing dust, but back to good tomorrow.