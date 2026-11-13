Justin's Forecast: Windy Today and Tonight, Cool Weekend, Rain Next Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Cool (mid 50s) at sunrise with a partly cloudy sky. South breezes at 10-20 mph by 10 a.m. as we rise through the 60s.

AFTERNOON: A 10% chance of an isolated shower, otherwise partly cloudy with 20-30 mph gusts and highs in the low 70s.

EVENING: Sunset is before 4:40 p.m. and south winds stay up at 20-30 mph as the 10% shower chance lingers. Readings drop through the 60s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 50s after midnight with wind gusts of 20-30 mph and a 20% chance of a passing shower.

Saturday morning remains breezy with 15-25 mph winds at sunrise and temperatures in the 50s. The rest of the day looks nice: enjoy less wind Saturday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday is partly cloudy and calm with readings near 50° at sunrise (40s away from The Strip) and afternoon numbers in the mid 60s.

There's a better opportunity for rain late Monday afternoon and Monday night through early Tuesday (chance in Las Vegas climbs from 30% to 60%). Highs drop from the mid 60s Monday to the low 60s Tuesday through the rest of the week. Tuesday turns breezy with southwest gusts of 20-25 mph as showers linger.

Tuesday night falls to the 40s in Las Vegas for the first time since April. Wednesday remains cool, in the low 60s, with a break in the moisture before another chance of showers works our way Thursday.

Thick clouds aside, sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast has improved from moderate to good today and tomorrow as the forecast winds finally clear out the particle pollution.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Elm, chenopods, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.