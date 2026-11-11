Justin's Forecast: Warm Veterans Day, Rain Chances On the Way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Cool temperatures in the mid 50s at sunrise reach the 60s by 8 a.m. and the low 70s after 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Veterans Day highs near 76° at 3 p.m. with light winds and sunshine.

EVENING: Sunset is before 4:40 p.m. and readings will drop into the 60s after dark.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 50s after midnight.

Expect sun and some high clouds Thursday (74°) after another cool start in the 50s.

Clouds thicken Friday (73°) and breezes pick up from the south to 25-30 mph gusts ahead of a series of approaching weather systems. South gusts linger Friday night and increase to 30-35 mph Saturday morning. Shower chances develop Friday night through Saturday morning (20%). Temperatures Saturday start in the 50s and are limited to the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Sunday is partly cloudy and calm with low 50s early and mid-to-upper 60s later.

There's a better chance for rain and thunder next week, especially Monday night through Tuesday morning, when chances in Las Vegas climb to 40%. Highs will be in the mid 60s Monday and the low 60s Tuesday as thicker clouds and moisture work through the Desert Southwest. Monday night sees lows in the 40s for the first time this season.

In the meantime, sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today and tomorrow due to particle pollution.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Elm, chenopods, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.