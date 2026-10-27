Justin's Forecast: Warm Afternoon with South Breezes, Weekend Rain Chance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny with south breezes at 10-20 mph and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

EVENING: Turning partly cloudy with 60s and some 5-15 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s late with partly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday through the end of the week brings partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions, but we'll still see highs in the mid-and-upper 70s. Gusts Wednesday and Thursday will be limited to 15 mph.

Friday brings south winds at 10-20 mph and a 20% chance of a daytime shower.

Halloween is Saturday, and we see a 20% chance of a passing shower in the afternoon and evening. After highs in the low 70s with south winds at 10-20 mph, trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the 60s and some 10-15 mph breezes will linger. The chance of moisture is about 20% in the early evening, then climbs to 50% by midnight.

Rain opportunities remain around 50% through Sunday morning (low of 58°) and taper to 30% Sunday morning (high of 67°). Rainfall in the valley doesn't look too impressive; 1/10 of an inch seems most likely for Las Vegas.

Early next week looks dry, with cool breezes Monday at 10-15 mph as highs remain in the 60s.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index then is strong enough that a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" to "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.