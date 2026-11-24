LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Clear and chilly with wake-up temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s in most neighborhoods.

AFTERNOON: Sun and some high clouds as highs return to the low 60s. Light winds.

EVENING: Increased high clouds as readings dip to the low 50s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s as clouds increase.

A quiet forecast this week with lights winds and dry conditions through Thanksgiving and the weekend.

Look for highs in the low 60s again Wednesday, then mid-to-upper 60s on Thanksgiving and Friday. We may touch 70° Saturday, with upper 60s Sunday and mid 60s Monday.

The sky will range from partly-to-mostly cloudy Friday through the weekend into early next week. Dry conditions last through Monday, before shower chances return next Tuesday.

Lows in the mid 40s rise to near 50° Thanksgiving night and beyond.

No rain is expected for the next week, but there are signs that next Tuesday (December 1st) may bring a pattern change with shower chances.