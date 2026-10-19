Justin's Forecast: Sunny and 80° Today, Showers Midweek, Then Cooler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's a pleasant, cool Monday morning in the 60s around Las Vegas before 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Expect highs near 80° with sunshine and light breezes. Sunscreen is still smart between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. if you're outside for more than 30 minutes.

EVENING: Readings drop through the 70s with clear, calm conditions.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 60s late with mainly clear, calm conditions.

Rain chances are 10% Tuesday afternoon, 30% Wednesday afternoon, and 50% Wednesday night through Thursday. Rainfall with this system will likely be near 0.10" in spots that see passing showers.

A round of 30 mph gusts from the southeast is expected Wednesday, with 25 mph gusts from the southwest on Thursday.

Highs drop from near 80° Tuesday and Wednesday to the low 70s Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Late night and early morning low temperatures drop from the 60s to the 50s starting Friday, teeing up some cooler weekend mornings.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" to "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today and tomorrow due to ozone.