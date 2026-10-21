Justin's Forecast: Stray Storm Today, Better Chances Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Spotty storms northeast of the Las Vegas valley early (Mesquite, Caliente, St. George) with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and a partly cloudy sky.

AFTERNOON: Highs near 80° with southeast winds at 10-20 mph and a 30% chance of a shower or thundershower.

EVENING: Readings drop through the 70s with a partly cloudy sky and lingering 20% chance of a shower or thundershower.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 60s late with partly cloudy conditions and a 20% chance of a showers or thundershower.

Rain and storms chances Thursday climb to 60% from late morning through late afternoon around Las Vegas. Southwest gusts hit 30 mph and highs will be limited to the low 70s.

Readings drop to the 50s early Friday morning, teeing up cooler nights and early mornings moving forward through the weekend into next week.

Sunshine looks widespread Friday and beyond. Although Saturday morning delivers north breezes at 15-30 mph, the afternoon sees gusts under 20 mph, and Sunday looks fairly calm. We'll wake up to the 50s each weekend morning with low 70s each afternoon.

Similar cool air remains in place through the first half of next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" to "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today (ozone) and improves to good tomorrow.