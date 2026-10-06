Justin's Forecast: Record Warmth Before Weekend Wind Brings Changes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny and calm with readings in the 70s early. Back to the 80s after 8 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and light breezes.

EVENING: Readings drop through the 80s with clear and calm conditions.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 70s for Las Vegas with a mainly clear sky.

Highs reach the upper 90s mid-to-late week, which is well above-average for early October. Wednesday's high of 98° is 1° shy of the record from 1978. Thursday high of 98° should tie the record from 2024. Friday's high of 97° should tie the record from 2024.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid 70s in Las Vegas during this stretch, but 60s remain in cooler neighborhoods.

The weekend delivers southwest winds Saturday (35 mph gusts) with 93°, and stronger winds Sunday (40 mph gusts) with highs down to 86°. Rain chances rise to 10% late Saturday, 20% Sunday, 30% Monday, and 10% Tuesday.

Early next week brings highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is closer to average for this time of year.

Nighttime lows will drop to the 60s Sunday night into the first half of next week, with the possibility of cooling down to the upper 50s.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate the next few days due to ozone.