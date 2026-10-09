Justin's Forecast: Record-Tying Heat Today, Widespread Rain Starts Late Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mostly sunny and calm with readings in the 70s early. Back to the 80s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and hot with a record-tying high of 97° with south winds at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Readings drop into the 80s with partly cloudy conditions and south breezes at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 70s for Las Vegas with partly cloudy sky and south breezes at 5-15 mph.

Big changes are expected across the weekend as Tropical Storm Rachel (still 1,000 miles southwest of Las Vegas as of Friday morning) brings rain and thunder to Southern Nevada.

As we see it now, rainfall in Las Vegas with this system will range from 0.50" to 1.00" between Saturday afternoon and Monday night. This may lead to ponding of water on roadways and cause washes to quickly fill.

Highs dip to 88° Saturday, and the rain keeps us at 75° Sunday, 72° Monday, and 70° Tuesday. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows drop to the 60s Saturday and Sunday nights, then the 50s Monday night and beyond.

South winds will gust to 30 mph Saturday and Sunday, and 35 mph Monday.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate the next few days due to ozone.