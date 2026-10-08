Justin's Forecast: Record-Tying Heat Today and Tomorrow, Weekend Wind and Rain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny and calm with readings in the 70s early. Back to the 80s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and light breezes. Las Vegas will reach 98°, tying the record high from 2024.

EVENING: Readings drop into the 80s with clear and calm conditions.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 70s for Las Vegas with a mainly clear sky.

Highs are back to 97° Friday, once again tying the record from 2024.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid 70s the next couple nights.

Big changes are expected across the weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Rachel in the eastern Pacific bring wind and rain to Southern Nevada.

South wind gusts hit 35 mph Saturday and 40 mph Sunday. Rain chances rise from 20% Saturday to 70% Saturday night. There's an 80% chance of measurable rain Sunday, a 40% chance Monday, a 30% chance Tuesday, and a 20% chance Wednesday. As we see it now, rainfall in Las Vegas with this system will be around 0.50", which will lead to ponding of water on roadways and cause washes to fill.

Due to the clouds, highs dip to 89° Saturday, and the rain keeps us at 75° Sunday and Monday. Highs remain in the mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will drop to the 60s Saturday night as rain moves in, with low 60s Sunday night and mid-to-upper 50s Monday night into the first half of next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate the next few days due to ozone.