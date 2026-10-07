Justin's Forecast: Record Heat, Then Weekend Wind with Rain Chances

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny and calm with readings in the 70s early. Back to the 80s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and light breezes. Las Vegas will reach 98°, just 1° shy of the record set in 1978.

EVENING: Readings drop through the 80s with clear and calm conditions.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 70s for Las Vegas with a mainly clear sky.

Highs are back to 98° Thursday, which will tie the record from 2024. Highs hit 97° Friday, once again tying the record from 2024. The forecast in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday is 13° above-average for early October.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid 70s in Las Vegas during this stretch, but cooler weather is expected as a robust weather system brings wind and rain starting this weekend.

South winds hit 35 mph Saturday and 40 mph Sunday as moisture from Hurricane Rachel in the eastern Pacific heads into the Desert Southwest. Rain chances rise from 10% Saturday to 30% Saturday night. There's a 60% chance of measurable rain Sunday and a 40% Monday, with a lingering 20% chance Tuesday. As we see it now, rainfall in Las Vegas with this system will range from 0.25" to 0.50".

Highs dip to 91° Saturday, 82° Sunday, and only reach the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday. Highs rebound to the upper 70s and low 80s for the middle and end of next week, which is near-normal for mid-October.

Nighttime lows will drop to the upper 60s Saturday night as rain moves in, the low 60s Sunday night as rain continues, and dip to the upper 50s Monday night into the first half of next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate the next few days due to ozone.