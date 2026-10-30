Justin's Forecast: Rain Chance the Next Few Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Spotty showers and thundershowers have formed early on this Nevada Day. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. The rain chance in Las Vegas after sunrise is only 20%.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a few more passing showers and thundershowers. The chance is 50% in Las Vegas, 60% in Henderson, and 70% in Boulder City, Lake Mead, and Mesquite. High of 73°.

EVENING: A few lingering showers and thundershowers, mainly northeast of Las Vegas. Readings in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions.

Saturday is Halloween and we'll see increasing clouds and afternoon highs in the low 70s as south breezes pick up to 10-20 mph. The rain chance is 20% during the day and early evening (for trick-or-treating). Lows drop to the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday night, when rain is most likely (70% chance). We fall back and enjoy an extra hour of sleep as we return to standard time. Sunday marks a shift back to 6 a.m. sunrises and pre-5 p.m. sunsets. Highs will be limited to the upper 60s as a 50% chance of passing showers lingers alongside southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

Rainfall in the valley doesn't look too heavy with this round of moisture: up to 0.10" seems most likely in Las Vegas, mainly Saturday night.

Early next week looks dry. Monday sees 10-20 mph northwest breezes and early morning temperatures in the mid 50s, before highs touch 70° thanks to sunshine.

Late night and early morning lows in the 50s, with daytime highs near 70°, are the rule rather than the exception the rest of next week.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index then is strong enough that a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.