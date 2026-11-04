Justin's Forecast: Pleasant Weather Ahead, Near 70° the Next Few Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Chilly temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s at sunrise with light winds and a clear sky. Readings return to the 60s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and mild with highs near 70° and light winds from the northeast at only 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Sunset happens near 4:45 p.m. and we'll be clear and chilly. Readings drop into the 50s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s with clear and calm conditions.

Thursday is similarly cool, in the low 50s at daybreak with upper 60s by mid-afternoon as high clouds filter the sun.

Friday and this weekend trend slightly milder, with mid 50s late at night and early in the morning followed by afternoon readings in the low 70s. Friday serves up north winds at 15-20 mph, but breezes die down for a calm weekend.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Elm, chenopods, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.