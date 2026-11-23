LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Clear and chilly with wake-up temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s in most neighborhoods.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s alongside light winds.

EVENING: Full Beaver supermoon will be visible through partly cloudy conditions, with readings in the 40s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s as the full beaver supermoon shines through a partly cloudy sky.

A quiet forecast this week with mostly sunny conditions Tuesday giving way to slightly thicker clouds Wednesday, and a mostly sunny sky on Thanksgiving, Friday, and the weekend.

Look for highs in the low 60s through Wednesday, mid 60s on Thanksgiving, and upper 60s for Friday. We may touch 70° Saturday, with upper 60s back Sunday.

Lows will be in the mid 40s each night and early morning through midweek, then be closer to 50° late week through the weekend.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.