Justin's Forecast: Nice Today, Windy Friday into Saturday, Cooler Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Cool temperatures in the mid 50s at sunrise reach the 60s by 8 a.m. alongside light 5 mph winds.

AFTERNOON: Sun and some high clouds with highs near 74° and light 5-10 mph winds.

EVENING: Sunset is before 4:40 p.m. and readings will drop through the 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 50s after midnight with partly cloudy conditions.

High clouds thicken on Friday (74°) as winds pick up from the south to 25-30 mph gusts in the afternoon with a meager 10% shower chance.

South gusts continue Friday night at 30-35 mph as a 20% shower chance crosses Southern Nevada and Las Vegas temperatures drop to the mid 50s.

Saturday morning remains breezy with 15-25 mph winds and wake-up temperatures in the 50s as a 10% shower chance lingers. Less wind by Saturday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday is partly cloudy and calm with low 50s early and mid-to-upper 60s later.

There's a better opportunity for rain Monday night through Tuesday (50% chance in Las Vegas). Highs drop from the mid 60s Monday to the low 60s Tuesday.

Tuesday night should fall to the 40s in Las Vegas for the first time since April. Wednesday remains cool, in the low 60s, with a break in the moisture before another chance rolls our way next Thursday.

Thick clouds aside, sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today and tomorrow due to particle pollution.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Elm, chenopods, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.