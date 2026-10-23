Justin's Forecast: Nice Days and Cool Nights, Windy Saturday Morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mainly sunny and calm with cool temperatures in the 50s at sunrise, then 60s after 8 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny with northeast breezes at 5-10 mph and highs in the low 70s.

EVENING: Mainly clear and falling into the 60s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s late as north winds pick up to 10-20 mph after midnight.

Saturday morning delivers north breezes at 15-30 mph, so temperatures in the 50s and 60s will feel extra chilly at outdoor events like soccer games. Saturday afternoon sees breezes linger at 10-20 mph and highs in the mid-70s with sunshine. Sunday sees light winds; we'll wake up to the 50s before mid-70s return in the afternoon.

Similar cool air remains in place through the first half of next week alongside partly cloudy conditions.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" to "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.