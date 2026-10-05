Justin's Forecast: Near-Record Highs Coming

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny and calm with readings in the 70s early. Back to the 80s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s and light breezes.

EVENING: Readings drop through the 80s as a few high clouds arrive.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s for Las Vegas with a mainly clear sky.

Highs remain in the mid-to-upper 90s this week (well above-average for early October). Wednesday's high of 98° is 1° shy of the record from 1978. Thursday high of 98° should tie the record from 2024. Friday's high of 97° should tie the record from 2024.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid 70s in Las Vegas during this stretch, but 60s remain in cooler neighborhoods.

The weekend delivers breezes Saturday (25 mph gusts) with 94° and then stronger wind Sunday (40 mph gusts) with highs down to 88°.

Next week may bring upper 70s and low 80s, which is closer to average for this time of year.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" the next few days due to ozone.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes.