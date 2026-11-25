LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Turning mostly cloudy with chilly wake-up temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s in most neighborhoods.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy but dry and calm as highs return to the low 60s.

EVENING: Decreasing high clouds with readings in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s under a mainly clear sky.

A quiet forecast around the Southwest across the Thanksgiving holiday. Look for highs in the upper 60s on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to continue across the weekend.

The sky will range from mostly sunny on Thursday to partly-to-mostly cloudy Friday through the weekend.

We'll stay dry through Monday before shower chances develop next Tuesday. Las Vegas has a 40% chance of about 0.10" of rain then, and highs will cool to the mid 60s.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.