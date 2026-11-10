Justin's Forecast: Mild Weather This Week, Some Weekend Showers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Cool temperatures in the mid 50s at sunrise with some high clouds. Readings reach the 60s by 8 a.m. and the low 70s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs near 76° at 3 p.m. with light winds and sunshine.

EVENING: Sunset is before 4:40 p.m. and readings will drop through the 60s under clear, calm conditions.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 50s after midnight.

Veterans Day on Wednesday will be sunny and 76° as light winds continue across Southern Nevada.

A few high clouds Thursday (74°) will thicken Friday (73°) as breezes pick up ahead of an approaching weather system. Small shower chances develop Friday night through Saturday (10% to 20%). Look for highs near 70° Saturday with some 10-20 mph breezes. Sunday stays breezy, mostly cloudy, and cool (69°) as a 10% shower chance lingers.

There's a better chance for some showers early next week on Monday and Tuesday (30% in Las Vegas) as cooler highs in the mid-60s arrive and breezes linger at 10-20 mph.

In the meantime, sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today and tomorrow due to particle pollution.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Elm, chenopods, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.