LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Chilly start in the upper 40s and low 50s with partly cloudy conditions and light winds at 5 mph.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy at times, otherwise calm and mild with highs near 70°.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with readings in the 50s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

A quiet forecast through the weekend with highs back near 70° Saturday and in the low 70s Sunday as partly cloudy and calm conditions continue around Southern Nevada.

Monday remains dry (66°) before rain chances develop Tuesday and Tuesday night, then linger Wednesday. Las Vegas expects more than 0.25" of rain and some computer models suggest even more. South winds ramp up to 15-25 mph Tuesday and 20-30 mph Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are limited to the low 60s.

Even with high clouds around, sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate due to increased particle pollution.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Ragweed and goosefoot are the predominant pollens. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.