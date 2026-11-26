LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny with chilly wake-up temperatures in the 40s in most neighborhoods. Back to the 50s by 8 a.m. with 60s after 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Increased high clouds, otherwise sunny with highs in the upper 60s and continued light winds.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with readings in the 50s by 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

A quiet forecast around the Southwest United States for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Highs in the upper 60s in Las Vegas are here through the weekend under calm, dry conditions with a partly cloudy sky.

Monday remains dry, but rain chances develop next Tuesday, peak Tuesday night, and linger Wednesday morning. Las Vegas expects more than 0.10" of rain with this system. South winds will ramp up to 20-35 mph on Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night as the rain spreads across Southern Nevada. Highs dip to the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate due to increased particle pollution.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Ragweed and goosefoot are the predominant pollens. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.