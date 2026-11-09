Justin's Forecast: Mild Days and Cool Nights, Weekend Shower Chances

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Chilly temperatures in the low 50s at sunrise with light winds. Sunshine lifts readings to the 60s by 9 a.m. and the low 70s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs near 75° with light winds and a some late day high clouds.

EVENING: Sunset is before 4:40 p.m. and readings will drop through the 60s as high clouds move overhead.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-and-mid 50s with high clouds and light winds.

High clouds filter the sun first thing Tuesday as we wake up to temperatures in the low-and-mid 50s. We'll pivot to full sun and afternoon readings back in the mid-70s.

Veterans Day is Wednesday and we'll be sunny and 76° as light winds remain.

A few high clouds Thursday (74°) will thicken Friday (74°). A system swirling south of Southern Nevada delivers a minor rain chance Friday night and this weekend (10% during this stretch). Look for low 70s for highs with increased cloud coverage this weekend. Sunday sees windy conditions with south and southwest winds of 15-35 mph.

There's a slightly better chance for some light rain early next week Monday and Tuesday (20% to 30% in Las Vegas).

In the meantime, sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today and tomorrow due to particle pollution.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Elm, chenopods, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.