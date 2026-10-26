Justin's Forecast: Mild Afternoons Ahead, Halloween Showers are Possible

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Partly cloudy with 50s and 60s early alongside light winds.

AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny with light southwest breezes at 5-10 mph and highs in the upper 70s.

EVENING: Mainly clear and falling into the 60s after 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s late.

Tuesday brings morning sun and then some afternoon high clouds as south winds pick up to 10-20 mph. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s will reach the upper 70s to near 80° in the afternoon.

Wednesday through the end of the week brings partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions, but we'll still see highs in the mid-and-upper 70s.

Friday brings south winds at 10-20 mph and a 10% chance of a shower.

Halloween is Saturday, and we see a 30% chance of passing showers in the afternoon and evening. After highs in the low 70s with south winds at 10-20 mph, trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the 60s.

Rain opportunities increase to 60% Saturday night (low of 58°) through Sunday (high of only 66°).

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index then is strong enough that a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.