Justin's Forecast: Isolated T'Showers Next Three Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's a pleasant, cool start in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the low 80s with a 10% t'shower chance in Las Vegas and a 40% chance in the Spring Mountains and Pahrump.

EVENING: Readings drop through the 70s with a partly cloudy sky and a 10% chance of a t'shower.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 60s late with partly cloudy conditions and a 20% chance of a t'shower.

Rain and storm chances are 10% today, 30% Wednesday, and 60% Thursday. Rainfall with this system will likely be near 0.10" in spots that see passing showers.

A round of 25 mph gusts from the southeast is expected Wednesday, with 25 mph gusts from the southwest on Thursday.

Highs drop from near 80° Wednesday to the low 70s Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Late night and early morning low temperatures in the 60s drop to the 50s early Friday, teeing up cooler mornings this weekend into next week. Sunshine looks widespread Friday and beyond. Although Saturday morning delivers north breezes at 15-25 mph, the rest of the weekend's winds will be lighter.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" to "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in 30 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate today (ozone) and improves to good tomorrow.