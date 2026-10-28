Justin's Forecast: Highs in the 70s Until Weekend Showers Arrive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: High clouds as we wake-up to temperatures in the 60s with some 5-15 mph breezes.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and in the upper 70s with southeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Turning mainly clear with 60s and some 5-15 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s late with increasing clouds after midnight.

Thursday sees highs in the mid 70s with light east breezes at 5-15 mph and a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday brings south winds at 5-15 mph and a 20% chance of a daytime or evening shower. Trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the 60s as 10-15 mph breezes linger. The chance of showers climbs from 20% at sunset to 60% after midnight.

Rain aside, we fall back Saturday night, and the return to standard time marks a shift to 6 a.m. sunrises and 5 p.m. sunsets on Sunday. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep! Rain opportunities remain around 60% Sunday morning and afternoon, but taper to 20% by sunset. Highs are limited to 67° as northwest winds develop late in the day at 10-20 mph, increase to 15-25 mph Sunday night, and hit 20-30 mph by Monday morning. Lows drop to the mid 50s Monday morning, and with the wind it will feel extra chilly.

Rainfall in the valley doesn't look overly heavy with this round of moisture: 0.10" seems most likely in Las Vegas, with amounts up to 0.25" well within the realm of possibility.

Early next week looks dry, with wind Monday morning at 20-30 mph settling to 10-20 mph in the afternoon as highs are limited to the upper 60s despite turning mostly sunny.

Tuesday through the end of next week sees late night and early morning lows in the 50s with daytime highs near 70° alongside partly cloudy conditions.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index then is strong enough that a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.