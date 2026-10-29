Justin's Forecast: High Clouds Today, Rain Chance Tomorrow and This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: High clouds as we wake-up to temperatures near 60° with some 5-10 mph breezes.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with high clouds limiting highs to the mid 70s and southeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Partly-to-mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and some 5-10 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s late with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions.

Friday (when we observe Nevada Day) brings southeast winds at 5-15 mph and a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the low 70s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday is Halloween and we'll see increasing clouds and highs in the low 70s. The rain chance is just 20% during the day and evening, and south winds at 10-15 mph linger into the evening when readings are in the 60s.

Saturday night sees a 60% chance for showers. Lows drop to the upper 50s. We fall back Saturday night, and the return to standard time marks a shift to 6 a.m. sunrises and 5 p.m. sunsets on Sunday. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

Highs Sunday are limited to the upper 60s as a 60% chance of passing showers continues. Otherwise we'll be mostly cloudy with south winds at 10-20 mph. Northwest winds develop Sunday night through Monday morning at 15-25 mph, and with lows in the mid 50s, we'll feel the chill.

Rainfall in the valley doesn't look too heavy with this round of moisture: 0.10" seems most likely in Las Vegas, with amounts up to 0.25" within the realm of possibility.

Early next week looks dry. Tuesday through the end of the week sees late night and early morning lows in the 50s with daytime highs near 70° alongside partly cloudy conditions.

Sun protection is still advised between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index then is strong enough that a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.