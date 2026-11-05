Justin's Forecast: High Clouds Today, Breezes Tomorrow, Great Weekend Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Chilly temperatures in the low 50s at sunrise with light winds and a partly cloudy sky. Readings reach the 60s near 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High clouds with filtered sunshine. Highs in upper 60s to near 70° with light northeast breezes at 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Sunset is at 4:40 p.m. and we'll trend back to a clear sky in Las Vegas as readings drop into the 50s after 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 50s with clear and calm conditions.

Friday and this weekend trend slightly milder, with mid 50s late at night and early in the morning followed by afternoon readings in the low 70s. Friday serves up north winds at 15-25 mph. Breezes look light this weekend.

Next week remains in the low-to-mid 70s with sun and high clouds Monday and Tuesday. A few shower chances get going next Thursday (10%) and Friday (10%) as highs linger in the low 70s. Rain chances of 20% to 30% are expected next weekend while highs are limited to the mid-and-upper 60s. Rainfall amounts appear light with this system, generally speaking.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Elm, chenopods, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.