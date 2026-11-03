Justin's Forecast: Election Day Weather is Cool and Quiet

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Chilly temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s at sunrise with light winds and a mainly clear sky. High clouds thicken as the morning wears on. Readings will be in the mid 50s as the polls open at 7 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High clouds give way to sunshine but highs are limited to the mid 60s while east breezes stay light at 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Sunset happens near 4:45 p.m. and we'll be clear and chilly (upper 50s) as the polls close at 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s to near 50° with clear and calm conditions.

Wednesday starts near 50° and finishes around 70° with sunny and calm weather.

Thursday is similarly cool, in the low 50s at daybreak and then low 70s by mid-afternoon. High clouds will filter the sun as the day wears on.

Friday and this weekend trend slightly milder, with mid 50s late at night and early in the morning followed by afternoon readings in the low-to-mid 70s. Friday dishes up a few north winds at 10-20 mph, while the weekend breezes look quiet.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Elm, chenopods, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.