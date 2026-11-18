LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: The chilliest morning in Las Vegas since February, with wake-up temperatures in the low 40s. Some spots have briefly dipped to the upper 30s! Mostly sunny with light winds. Back in the 50s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Increased high clouds with highs in the low-to-mid 60s and southeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Temperatures drop through the 50s with 5-15 mph breezes and a partly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Readings drop to the upper 40s after midnight. Clouds increase ahead of a 20% rain chance toward daybreak.

Las Vegas expects a 60% chance for showers on Thursday, with amounts near 0.10" in most valley neighborhoods. Rain chances begin near 20% at sunrise, peak at 60% after midday, and linger at 30% into the early evening. After starting in the 40s, valley highs won't escape the upper 50s in the afternoon. Winds pick up Thursday evening and night, with some 30-40 mph southerly gusts in Las Vegas as lows drop to the mid 40s.

Snow levels fall to 6,000 feet with this system, and 3" is possible Thursday morning through evening. Around 9" is expected for Mt. Charleston, with 12" around Lee Canyon. Wind gusts may hit 50 mph at times, causing blowing snow and poor visibility, so travel into the Spring Mountains will be difficult.

Similar chill in the mid 40s Friday morning with diminishing winds. Highs are limited to 60° despite being mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday start in the low 40s, with upper 30s in colder valley neighborhoods, and highs are limited to the mid-and-upper 50s across the weekend despite a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light.

Expect evening temperatures in the upper 40s Friday and Saturday with calm, dry conditions. Tire traction may be a consideration during the F1 qualifying session Friday (8-9 p.m.) and the Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday (8-10 p.m.) on account of the chilly weather.

Monday and Tuesday look partly cloudy with cool highs near 60° and fairly light breezes.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.