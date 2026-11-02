Justin's Forecast: Cool and Dry Weather Here to Stay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Chilly temperatures in the 50s in most neighborhoods, with north winds at 15-25 mph across the north valley and 5-15 mph across the south valley. Sunny conditions with readings back in the 60s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sun gives way to partial high clouds as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a few north breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Sunset happens near 4:45 p.m. and we'll be partly cloudy with readings in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 50s with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions and light breezes.

Tuesday starts in the low 50s and afternoon highs are again limited to the upper 60s as high clouds linger the first half of the day. Breezes look light.

Late night and early morning lows in the 50s with afternoon highs near 70° are the rule rather than the exception through the middle of the week.

Friday and this weekend trends slightly milder, with mid 50s late at night and early in the morning with afternoon readings back in the low-to-mid 70s. Light breezes will remain in place.

Valley rainfall totals from Fri, Sat, Sun

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is high enough that a sunburn can happen in 30-45 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.